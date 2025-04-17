Terra Nova Launches Coreopsis SUNNY DAYS Series

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a global leader in plant breeding, has launched the Coreopsis SUNNY DAYS™ Series with the debut of the series’ first variety, Coreopsis SUNNY DAYS ‘Rays’. This captivating variety displays autumn-colored blooms that evolve in color throughout the season—beginning with bright lemon-gold, deepening into rich tawny orange, and finishing with soft shades of pink and coral—offering a lively display from start to finish.

Coreopsis SUNNY DAYS ‘Rays’ produces fine, needle-like foliage that creates an abundant yet airy appearance and is exceptionally appealing to pollinators, particularly honeybees. This mildew-resistant variety blooms from June through September and exhibits a fast-growing, mounding habit, making it an excellent choice for beds, borders, mass plantings, accents and containers.

The new Terra Nova variety matures in full sun, and grows most actively in spring, reaching a height of 14”, width of 24” and flower height of 18”. Terra Nova’s breeding team recommends allowing this perennial to dry moderately between waterings during finishing time in the greenhouse. Finishing growers can expect the finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot to be 4-6 weeks; finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 6-8 weeks. USDA Hardiness Zones for Terra Nova’s new SUNNY DAYS variety are 6-10.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety and others, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/coreopsis-sunny-days-rays.

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.