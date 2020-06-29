Terra Nova Nurseries Announces New Coleus Collection and Varieties through Breeder-Inspired Video

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding and genetics, has released a new coleus video as part of its “Terra Nova Varieties View” series for summer 2020. The new video features a brand-new collection of coleus varieties named the Coleus NOVA® Collection and several new variety additions to the company’s popular Coleus TERRA NOVA® Collection. The video is hosted by Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development for Terra Nova.

Pavlich introduces the new Coleus NOVA Collection in the video, along with the collection’s three introductory varieties. Included in the collection are Coleus NOVA ‘Mad Medusa’, Coleus NOVA ‘Red Flare’ and Coleus NOVA ‘Roly-Poly’.

The new Coleus NOVA Collection’s varieties have a compact, upright and mounding habit, making them excellent for combination pots, mixed containers, hanging baskets, summer borders, and mass plantings. U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones for the varieties are 10-11, and their exposure is well-suited for partial- to full-shade. The varieties do not require pinching or PGRs.

Also showcased in the video are four new variety additions to the company’s popular and long-standing Coleus TERRA NOVA Collection. The collection has more than 20 pre-existing varieties, several of which have received high rankings and ratings from university and other trial gardens. The four new varieties shown in the video include Coleus TERRA NOVA ‘Harvest Time’, Coleus TERRA NOVA ‘Monkey Puzzle’, Coleus TERRA NOVA ‘Parakeet’, and Coleus TERRA NOVA ‘Pumpkin Spiced’. Terra Nova has also introduced a fifth new variety within the collection named Coleus TERRA NOVA ‘Peach Julep’.

The Coleus TERRA NOVA Collection’s varieties are colorful and self-branching, making them great for use in containers, hanging baskets, garden beds, and mass plantings. U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones for the varieties are 10-11, and their exposure allows for full- and partial-shade. The varieties do not require pinching or PGRs.

The video of the Coleus NOVA Collection and Coleus TERRA NOVA Collection can be viewed on Terra Nova’s YouTube channel as well as the “Videos” section of the company’s website.

The next installment of the video series will be released in July.

For more information about Terra Nova Nurseries, visit www.terranovanurseries.com.

