Terra Nova Nurseries Expands SUPREME Series with Radiant New Cultivar

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a world leader in plant breeding, announced the expansion of its eminent Echinacea SUPREME™ Series with Echinacea SUPREME ‘Lime’. This striking new addition embodies all the hallmarks of a classic perennial while delivering the same vigorous growth habit as its previous cultivars in the SUPREME series.

Echinacea SUPREME ‘Lime’ stands tall with statuesque form, presenting distinctive lime-green flowers that hold their color longer thanks to an extra dose of chlorophyll. This new fragrant variety attracts pollinators and butterflies, and shines as a cut flower as well as in mass plantings, mixed beds and borders. It also thrives in full sun, blooming July through October, and is hardy for USDA Zones 4-9.

Terra Nova’s breeding team recommends allowing SUPREME ‘Lime’ to dry moderately between waterings during finishing time in the greenhouse. The new echinacea variety grows most actively in the summer, reaching a height of 20”, width of 24” and flower height of 30”. Finishing growers can expect the finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot to be six to eight weeks. Finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12 to 14 weeks.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements, and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-supreme-lime

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.