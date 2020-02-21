Terra Nova Nurseries Introduces Sneak Peek of Coleus NOVA ‘Mad Medusa’

Canby, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries announced today a sneak peek of its brand-new Coleus NOVA ‘Mad Medusa’. This fast-growing annual forms a dense mound of fine, twisted, lime green foliage that resembles coral. Coleus NOVA ‘Mad Medusa’ is the newest varietal addition to Terra Nova Nurseries’ NOVA series.

The lacy, lime green leaves of this self-branching annual can add a unique pop of color and texture to containers, summer borders, mass plantings, and small hedges. It shows great garden performance and is well suited for the American Deep South.

U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones for Coleus NOVA ‘Mad Medusa’ are 10-11, and its exposure allows for partial- to full-shade. This annual has a tight, upright and mounding habit with a foliage height of 10” and foliage spread of 12”.

Coleus NOVA ‘Mad Medusa’ performs best in well-drained soil with a moderate organic content. This annual requires average watering in the garden, and its soil should be dried moderately between waterings.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a "Plant Profile" page and "Grower Recipe" specific to this new variety so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements, and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: http://www.terranovanurseries.com/product/coleus-nova-mad-medusa/.