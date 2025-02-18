Terra Nova Nurseries Makes Statement with New Echinacea Variety

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a world leader in plant breeding, released a sneak peek of its brand-new Echinacea PRIMA™ ‘Aura’. This vibrant new perennial makes a bold statement in the garden with its striking jewel-toned flowers, featuring a rich rose-pink center that fades elegantly to pastel-lime at the tips.

Echinacea PRIMA ‘Aura’, the ninth and latest addition to Terra Nova’s Echinacea PRIMA Collection, is a showstopper with its stiff, upright stems and healthy foliage. PRIMA ‘Aura’ adds value and volume to mixed beds, borders, mass plantings and containers, blooming continuously from June through October. This sun-loving perennial is also remarkably deer resistant as well as an effective hummingbird and pollinator attractor.

PRIMA ‘Aura’ should be moderately dry between waterings during finishing time in greenhouses and kept in average, coarse and slightly mineral soil once planted in the garden. The new echinacea grows most actively in the summer, reaching a height of 13”, width of 20” and flower height of 19”.

Finishing growers can expect the finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot to be six to eight weeks. Finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12 to 14 weeks. USDA Hardiness Zones for this new, eye-catching addition to Terra Nova’s Echinacea PRIMA Collection are 4-9.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements, and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-prima-aura

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.