Terra Nova Nurseries Offers Sneak Peek of Echinacea KISMET ‘Kiwi’

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a world leader in plant breeding, announced a sneak peek of its brand-new Echinacea KISMET® ‘Kiwi’. This perennial is a true novelty with its melon-green, spider mum-type flowers atop tall, strong stems.

Echinacea KISMET ‘Kiwi’ displays a fast and clumping growth habit and thrives in full sun, blooming June through October. Terra Nova’s newest echinacea presents immense landscape value in mixed beds and border edges while offering a variety of special uses, including being deer-resistant, fragrant and an effective pollinator and hummingbird attractor. ‘Kiwi’ has average soil and water needs in the garden, preferring coarse and slightly mineral soil and requiring low-water usage.

Terra Nova’s breeding team recommends allowing KISMET ‘Kiwi’ to dry moderately between waterings during finishing time in the greenhouse. The new echinacea variety grows most actively in the summer, reaching a height of 14”, width of 18” and flower height of 27”.

Finishing growers can expect the finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot to be six to eight weeks. Finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12 to 14 weeks. USDA Hardiness Zones for this showy, new addition to Terra Nova’s Echinacea KISMET series are 4-9.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements, and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-kismet-kiwi

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.