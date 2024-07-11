Terra Nova Nurseries to Unveil New, ‘Out-of-This-World’ Catalog and Varieties

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a leader in global plant breeding, announced the launch of its new 2024-2025 catalog in anticipation of Cultivate 2024. The new catalog features an “out-of-this-world” theme that elevates the plant selection experience with a celestial touch, showcasing the company’s new plants and current best-of-breeding varieties, along with numerous forms of related and insightful information.

The new catalog was collaboratively conceptualized by Terra Nova’s marketing and breeding teams as a celebratory throwback to the company’s history of creative advertising and thematic marketing.

Terra Nova’s never-before-seen varieties, among other returning favorites, are imaginatively explorable via the catalog, with an engaging and organized layout for browsing and learning about the company’s plants, collections and programs.

Displayed in the catalog are unprecedented introductions that will be seen in person for the first time at the company’s Cultivate 2024 exhibit booth (#1121, 1321, NV52, NV54), and many others that are also now available for finishing grower orders.

Imaginative artwork is a key highlight throughout the colorful catalog. The images creatively reflect a metaphorical and otherworldly character to the plants’ highly creative breeding traits, yet with insightful culture and growing information that substantiates the varieties’ real-life, real-time hardiness for landscapes.

“We decided to take a fun and artistic approach to our 2024-2025 catalog,” said Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development at Terra Nova Nurseries. “In a playful way, the theme points to the fact that our varieties, collections and series are so unique, they virtually offer a wonderous, divine and transcendental effect for anyone who grows or sees them.”

The catalogs’ cover was inspirationally designed with an astronaut walking the surface of a far-reaching planet adorned with stunning plant varieties, which depicts the overarching and figurative theme. Brand new varieties are seen in the catalog’s “out-of-this-world” pages coupled with planetary and terrestrial scenes. Plants being brought back to the 2024-2025 market by popular demand are cleverly displayed as “Blasts from the Past” that have been “Cleared for Re-Entry.”

“Terra Nova’s creative content is emblematic of the company’s daily mantra, ‘To boldly breed and grow what no man or woman has grown before’,” said Pavlich.

Alongside a galactic array of new varieties and Terra Nova’s popular genera with spectacular corresponding photography, the catalog comprises information regarding Terra Nova’s special programs and partnerships, trial garden results, the company’s sales team, and an annual tradeshow and events overview. Special sections of the catalog explain Terra Nova’s Unrooted Cutting Program, labeling policy, plant tag details, grower support, and purchasing and shipping options that provide customers with tailored ordering experiences.

The 2024-2025 catalog is digitally available on Terra Nova Nurseries’ website. Print copies can be requested through Terra Nova’s sales representatives or brokers and by visiting Terra Nova’s booth during Cultivate 2024.

Terra Nova is set to debut new varieties of coreopsis, echinacea and sedum at the company’s Cultivate 2024 booth, as well as new takes on many beloved classics for which the company is known. The display will highlight the following notable debuts, selected for their best-of-breeding traits, among others:

Coreopsis NOVA® ‘Opal’ displays a low and tight growth habit and presents strong landscape value in mixed beds, containers, borders and mass plantings. Its sweet, whisper-pink flowers make NOVA ‘Opal’ a lovely accent plant.

Coreopsis NOVA® ‘Sunstone’, another new addition to the Coreopsis NOVA® series, features an abundance of flowers that transition from a rusty peach to sun-tanned pink. This powerful perennial features a variety of special uses such as being deer-resistant and a strong pollinator attractor.

The company is introducing three new varieties to the Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ Series. Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ ‘Gold’, a standout in the series, lives up to its name with radiant butter-yellow blooms that contrast beautifully against its dark-green foliage. DELIGHTFUL™ ‘Gold’ was specifically bred for the pot crop market and is prolific in its flowering.

Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ ‘Lace’ is a charming addition to the Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ Series, with its sweetly scented tubular petals that form a star at the end. The fragrant flowers of DELIGHTFUL™ ‘Lace’ are mighty hummingbird and pollinator attractors

Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ ‘Sangria’, the ultimate variety included in the Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ Series, is a dwarf echinacea that showcases low-growing, long-lasting, and fragrant blooms. This variety is ideally suited for containers and makes a striking addition to mixed beds and border edges.

Echinacea ‘French Tips’ adds to the list of breathtaking varieties with its smooth, pink petals and white tips, resembling a classy French tip manicure. This superb, new echinacea is a complete showstopper with its large, fragrant flowers.

Echinacea PRIMA™ ‘Spider’, another new echinacea making its debut at Cultivate, features strap-shaped petals that transition from salmon-rose to magenta as the flowers turn upward.

Echinacea PRINCESS™ ‘Bride’ is a perfect mound of white, daisy-like flowers. Its yellow-green cones add a touch of freshness to the flower and are a prominent feature of this echinacea.

Sedum ‘Mocha Magic’, also brand new,delivers blue-grey foliage that transitions to milk chocolate in summer, supported by dark chocolate stems. It is topped with enormous mocha foam flower clusters and is a strong choice for mass plantings, mixed beds and borders.

Staff members will also be available to answer questions about the brand-new varieties and catalog throughout the duration of the show, July 13-16, 2024. Trade professionals and media members can learn more at www.terranovanurseries.com