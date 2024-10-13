Terra Nova Nurseries Unveils Companion Plants for Popular 2025 Colors of the Year

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding, has released a list of 23 plants forecasted for popular landscape, garden and patio applications due to their corresponding hues and shades with several recently announced 2025 paint colors of the year. The varieties’ colorful tones and variegations can easily be inspired by and paired with the versatility, boldness and serenity of the trending colors for the upcoming year.

Terra Nova’s breeding and marketing teams developed their “Terra Nova Colors of the Year” plant list to align with the 2025 color trends of four leading North American paint brands. The trending colors for 2025, identified through focus groups and color studies conducted by each brand’s color experts, include Behr’s Rumors, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams’ Quietude, Minwax’s Violet and Valspar’s Encore.

The Terra Nova varieties were meticulously chosen for their ability to reflect one or more key color traits, such as vibrant bloom colors, striking foliage hues, subtle color accents within leaf textures, and overall tonal harmony. The colorful variety selections beautifully mirror or resemble the trending paint colors of 2025, offering gardeners a cohesive palette for creating visually captivating outdoor spaces.

“The 2025 colors of the year present a diverse spectrum of hues that are both adaptable and expressive,” said Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development at Terra Nova Nurseries. “Our curated plant list not only aligns with these trending shades but also serves as a source of creative inspiration for gardeners and landscapers looking to incorporate stylish colors into their garden and landscape aesthetics for the upcoming year.”

Behr’s Rumors is a rich, ruby red that offers a modern yet warm interpretation of a timeless classic. The earthy, deep-red undertones of Rumors are beautifully reflected in the foliage of Terra Nova’s Heuchera ‘Berry Marmalade’ and Heuchera NORTHERN EXPOSURE™ ‘Red’. Additional companion plants for Rumors include the striking Begonia T REX® ‘Stardust’, Coreopsis ‘Ruby Frost’, Sedum ‘Dark Magic’, Coreopsis ‘Bengal Tiger’, Heuchera ‘Fire Alarm’ and Heucherella ‘Peach Tea’.

Another standout plant pairing for Behr’s Rumors is Heucherella ‘Redstone Falls’, known for its ruby-splashed, butterfly-like foliage, which perfectly complements the richness of the Rumors palette.

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams’ Quietude, a softened sage green, lives up to its namesake with coloration that evokes feelings of calmness and serenity. Terra Nova’s Pulmonaria ‘Silver Scimitar’ and Pulmonaria ‘Raspberry Frost’ manifest this tranquil effect with their soft green foliage. Quietude’s cool undertones also harmonize with Brunnera ‘Alexandria’ and Brunnera ‘Jack Frost’, whose large leaves feature similarly soothing tones.

Additional strong Terra Nova companion plants to the serene and cooling palette of Quietude include Centaurea ‘Snowy Owl’, Artemisia MAKANA™ ‘Silver’ and Sedum ‘Marina’.

Violet from Minwax delivers a unique shade of purple that strikes a balance between classic elegance and modern appeal. Its jewel-toned hues are beautifully reflected in Terra Nova’s Veronica VENTURE™ ‘Blue’ and Nepeta ‘Blue Dragon’.

The playful, whimsical nature of Minmax’s Violet is further captured in the breeding company’s Plectranthus ‘Velvet Elvis’ and Thalictrum ‘Black Stockings’ varieties.

Valspar’s Encore boasts rich, luxurious deep-blue shades that are both distinctive and incredibly versatile. Similar opulent tones are found in Terra Nova’s Lithodora ‘Gold ‘n Sapphires’, Corydalis ‘Blue Heron’ and Pulmonaria NOVA® ‘Cobalt’. These best-in-class plants radiate the same auras of sophistication, luxury and peace as Encore, making them effective variety companions for achieving the understated elegance of this deep blue.

Terra Nova Nurseries’ creative catalog and website feature varieties, collections and series that correspond with the trending paint colors for 2025. The company also has plans to distribute a list of varieties with inspiration dedicated to the Pantone® Color of the Year when the famous annual color is released later this year. Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries and the varieties that display popular colors and shades: www.terranovanurseries.com.