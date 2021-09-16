Terra Nova Nurseries’ Variety Recognized as Plant of Distinction at UGA Trial Gardens

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries today announced that its Begonia DAYSTAR ‘Hot Coral’ was recognized by the faculty and staff of the Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia (UGA) as one of the August 2021 Plants of Distinction. Only 10 varieties were recognized as August 2021 Plants of Distinction in a field of 400 varieties that were evaluated at UGA’s trial gardens in 2021.

Begonia DAYSTAR ‘Hot Coral’ received this high honor based upon its perfect cascading habit in hanging baskets. The Trial Gardens at UGA also took into consideration its number of flowers, leaf color, uniformity of habit and flower, resistance to insects and diseases, and overall appearance. Begonia DAYSTAR ‘Hot Coral’ garnered a perfect five-out-of-five trial garden rating while at UGA, and its beautiful appearance and large size were frequently commented upon by members of the staff, faculty and visitors of the Trial Gardens at UGA.

“Everything that Terra Nova has sent to us has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Sandy Begani, trial manager at the Trial Gardens at UGA, in a recent UGA video. “These plants [Begonia DAYSTAR ‘Hot Coral’] have been blooming non-stop.”

Begonia DAYSTAR ‘Hot Coral’ has lush, dark foliage that supports large, hot-coral flowers continuously on display. This plant impresses growers, trial managers and consumers by its ability to fill a hanging basket with its frequent blooms and spreading habit.

This is not the first time Terra Nova Nurseries plants have fared well at the Trial Gardens at UGA. Begonia SILVER Treasure, Agastache POQUITO Butter Yellow and Artemisia MAKANA Silver varieties were respectively recognized as Plant of Distinction, Industry Choice and People’s Choice awards at UGA’s trial gardens in 2019. Agastache POQUITO Butter Yellow also received the Trial Gardens at UGA’s Classic City Award in 2019.

The Trial Gardens at UGA are located on the University of Georgia’s south campus in Athens, Georgia. The gardens trialed 400 varieties in 2021 from major breeding companies and botanical gardens from across Asia, North America, South American, South Africa, and Europe. Learn more: https://ugatrial.hort.uga.edu.

Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries at www.terranovanurseries.com.