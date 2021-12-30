Texas A&M AgriLife Research Hibiscus Breeder Honored

Texas A&M AgriLife Today Floral December 30, 2021

Hibiscus lovers around the world know the name of Texas A&M AgriLife’s Dariusz Malinowski, Ph.D., who has earned his place as a renowned hardy hibiscus breeder.

The City of Vernon ensured Malinowski will forever be celebrated for his research at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Vernon by declaring Nov. 30 as Dr. Dariusz Malinowski Day. The honor coincides with the National Garden Bureau’s declaration of 2021 as The Year of the Hardy Hibiscus.

Malinowski, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research plant physiologist and breeder, leads the forage and ornamental plant breeding program, focusing on perennial cool-season forage grasses and hardy hibiscus at Vernon.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Texas A&M AgriLife Today

