Thank you for Celebrating Mother’s Day with Rosaprima

Mother’s Day is one of the most important days for the floral industry. This year, we felt it was especially important to celebrate mothers around the world with iconic roses to remind them of how much we appreciate everything they do.

As the month of May comes to an end, we want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude for our clients who made this Mother’s Day extra special.

Here’s a short recap of the outcomes:

3 MILLION STEMSsent across USA & Canada 200,000 + MOTHERS received Rosaprima roses 1,444 STAFF MEMBERS working to fulfill orders

What do you think?

Thank you for all your support!

And in case you haven’t seen it, we invite you to watch our tribute to mothers on their special day below.