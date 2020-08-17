“Thanks to the Glass Tulip Award, New Products Are Truly Getting Attention”

New products and innovation are important to our floriculture industry. Royal FloraHolland introduced the Glass Tulip Award to encourage growers and breeders. This is an award for the best market introduction in the area of flowers and plants. Edwin van der Eijk of VDE Plant and his team were one of the winners last years, and this year they are participating again. What does the Glass Tulip Award mean to him?

VDE Plant has been working on green tropical house plants for consumers with enthusiastic employees since 1948. They grow more than 30 different and innovative varieties with a lot of passion. “Innovation is in our blood, it’s fun and challenging to grow new varieties. Every variety has different characteristics or requires different growing conditions. It’s fun to research this and to make a beautiful product. It’s also important to our customers. They want to distinguish themselves, the same as us, and they can do that by introducing new products to the market.”



Edwin sees the Glass Tulip Award as the Oscar ceremony of the floriculture industry. “We regularly have new products, and it’s nice to draw our customers’ attention to them via Royal FloraHolland. It’s a good thing that this initiative exists and that new products are truly given attention. It’s also great that they maintain this attention for a longer time through the nominations and the rounds that precede the actual ceremony. This way the new products that may not win in the end, but are great and deserve attention, are in the spotlight for a longer time. They are all nice additions to the assortment”.

