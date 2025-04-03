That Flower Feeling Proudly Welcomes Sahid Nahim to its Marketing Committee

San Marcos, CA – That Flower Feeling is excited to announce the addition of Sahid Nahim, president of New Bloom Solutions, to its Marketing Committee. A trailblazer in the floral industry with two decades of experience, Nahim brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for innovation that will help advance That Flower Feeling’s mission to increase floral consumption and promote flowers as an everyday self-care essential.

Sahid’s career began with industry leaders Esmeralda and Royal Flowers, and he has since collaborated with global floral powerhouses such as Fleurmetz, Chrysal, and CalFlowers. His dedication to strengthening connections within the floral world is evident in his work, including his creation of The Bloom Show, a live YouTube platform showcasing industry pioneers and driving meaningful conversations about the future of floristry. The show’s success has earned invitations to major global conventions in Ecuador, Holland, the U.S., and Colombia, further solidifying Sahid’s reputation as a thought leader in the industry.

Lisa Nason of Kennicott Brothers and Chair of That Flower Feeling’s Marketing Committee shared her excitement about Sahid joining the team: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sahid Nahim to That Flower Feeling’s Marketing Committee. His experience in the floral industry and passion for our mission will be invaluable as we continue to expand That Flower Feeling’s impact.”

As part of the Marketing Committee, Sahid will play a pivotal role in shaping strategies that amplify That Flower Feeling’s impact across the industry. His innovative approach and deep understanding of the floral market will help foster collaboration and drive growth for florists, wholesalers, growers, and retailers alike.

About That Flower Feeling:

That Flower Feeling is a national floral marketing initiative established by CalFlowers in 2021. Its mission is to inspire “More Americans enjoying more flowers more often” through creative campaigns that promote flowers as an everyday self-care essential while driving growth across the floral industry. For more information about That Flower Feeling and its initiatives, visit [www.thatflowerfeeling.org]