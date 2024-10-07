That Flower Feeling Ties its Monthly Self Care Bouquet with World Mental Health Day!

Fallbrook, CA – In honor of World Mental Health Day, That Flower Feeling is excited to host an Instagram Live event featuring our monthly Self Care Flower Bouquet Giveaway! Join us for approximately 25 minutes of fun, where we’ll announce a randomly selected winner every five minutes. The event is set for October 10th at 6:30 PM EST.

The giveaway will be active on Instagram from October 4th to the 10th, giving you plenty of time to enter. Madison Greene, Marketing Coordinator, and Vanessa Leite, Director from That Flower Feeling will be your hosts, and we’re thrilled to have our intern, Sofia Traversari-Sotomayor, a college student herself, joining the conversation to highlight the significance of self-care through flowers for students. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate self-care, mental health, and the joy of flowers!

Event Details:

Date: October 10th

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Location: @thatflowerfeeling on Instagram

At That Flower Feeling, we are passionately committed to our mission: “More Americans enjoying more flowers more often.” Our aim is to inspire individuals to weave fresh flowers into their everyday lives—not just for special occasions, but as a consistent source of joy and natural well-being. We recognize the simple yet powerful impact that flowers can have on our mood, and we firmly believe that everyone should experience the uplifting magic of flowers every day. Everyone deserves to embrace That Flower Feeling.