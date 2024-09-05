That Flower Feeling Welcomes Madison Greene as Marketing Coordinator and Administrator

Fallbrook, CA — That Flower Feeling is excited to announce the appointment of Madison Greene as the new Marketing Coordinator and Administrator. Madison officially joined the team on August 20th, 2024, bringing her a wealth of experience and a deep passion for floral design and marketing.

Madison holds a Master of Science degree from New York University, where she honed her creative and strategic marketing skills. Her unique blend of creativity and strategic thinking is set to enhance That Flower Feeling’s brand presence within the floral industry. In her new role, Madison will be instrumental in building meaningful connections with the floral industry and leveraging both digital and traditional marketing channels to engage diverse audiences and bolster brand loyalty.

“I couldn’t be happier to join That Flower Feeling and contribute to its mission of spreading the joy of flowers to more people,” said Madison Greene. “Flowers and the emotions they evoke have always been central to my life, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to share that passion with others.”

Outside of her professional life, Madison is an avid reader with a passion for literature. She draws inspiration from the written word, which fuels her creativity and storytelling abilities. “We are delighted to welcome Madison to our team,” said [Vanessa Leite], [Director] at That Flower Feeling. “Her enthusiasm for both marketing and floral design makes her a valuable addition. We are confident she will be key in elevating our brand and engaging our community.”

That Flower Feeling is a mission-driven organization dedicated to making fresh flowers a regular part of people’s lives. By promoting the joy and well-being that flowers can bring, we aim to foster a culture where flowers are enjoyed daily. www.thatflowerfeeling.org