That Flower Feeling Wins Prestigious Marketing Award

Fallbrook, CA – “That Flower Feeling”, a brand representing the U.S. fresh cut flower and foliage industry, has been awarded a Bronze Award in the ‘Luxury and Premium Brand’ category in the global Epica Awards.

In partnership with 180 Amsterdam, CalFlowers association launched ‘Flowers. Self care made easy’ in January 2022, a campaign encouraging consumers to make fresh flowers part of their everyday wellness routine. Across multiple social media and digital audio platforms, this wildly popular campaign has reached over 60 million consumers so far in 2022, with greater exposure planned in 2023.

Said Jeanne Boes, Director of the San Francisco Flower Mart, and chair of the CalFlowers committee charged with the development of the brand and campaign, “Our partners at 180 Amsterdam saw our vision at our first meeting and executed that through creative and production at a level of excellence we could not have anticipated.”

The Epica Awards are among the marketing industry’s most prestigious, in that the selection process and final awards are done by industry journalists, not operators. An Epica Award is objective evidence of creative excellence. “To see That Flower Feeling sitting alongside other category winners Burberry and LVMH is incredibly exciting, and lends tremendous credibility to our young brand”, said Joost Bongaerts, co-chair of the CalFlowers committee.

CalFlowers’ unique funding model has a broad range of floral industry stakeholders rallying under the newly launched brand. That Flower Feeling Foundation is a nonprofit entity established by CalFlowers to collect voluntary funding from across the entire global industry.

Steve Dionne, Executive Director of CalFlowers, said “Beyond the prestige of winning the Epica Award, our campaign has created an 8% shift in the coveted ‘intent to purchase’ category for consumers who have seen it. We’re asking the entire industry to support this new brand by contributing to the foundation.” Fund here.