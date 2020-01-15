The 1-800-Flowers.com 2020 Valentine’s Day Collection Has Arrived

CARLE PLACE, NY– Today, 1-800-Flowers.com® unveiled its 2020 Valentine’s Day collection, reflecting key trends that will help inspire gift-givers as the countdown to February 14 begins. Highlighting product innovation, this new and truly original assortment includes preserved roses that live vibrantly for at least six months, dreamy mixed bouquets, elegantly-styled arrangements in radiant red and cheerful gerbera daisies.

The collection offers a variety of unique designs at a wide range of price points, available online and through a nationwide network of talented floral artisans.

“We are thrilled to introduce our 2020 Valentine’s Day collection, which brings together fresh, innovative arrangements and unique floral designs to create a truly extraordinary assortment commemorating love and romance,” said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. “The collection was a year in the making and we look forward to helping customers perfectly express their heartfelt sentiments during this season of love.”

The themes that inspired the 1-800-Flowers.com 2020 Valentine’s Day collection, and some of the designs within each category, include:

Magnificent Roses® Preserved Roses

Preserved roses are the embodiment of luxury, thoughtfulness and endless love. These glorious long-lasting petals come in an array of colors such as red, lavender, pink, blush and blue, including some that are gold-kissed or adorned with crystals. Making spectacular gifts that last at least six months, these distinctive roses are exclusively designed and artfully arranged in a heart-shaped or round decorative box.

Romantic Medleys

Elevating the traditional Valentine’s Day floral arrangement, 1-800-Flowers.com has designed an extensive assortment of exclusive romantic bouquets. With a combination of lovely blooms such as roses, lilies, snapdragons and alstroemeria, these lush stems are truly a gift from the heart.

Radiant Reds

Rich in admiration and desire, red has long represented the ultimate expression of Valentine’s Day affection. From new and exclusive roses that (literally) say “I Love You,” to traditional roses and elegantly-styled mixed arrangements – all available in a wide variety of sizes – red is without a doubt the color of love.

Vibrant Gerbera Daisies

Deemed the ‘Flower of the Year’ by 1-800-Flowers.com, the gerbera daisy has been one of the most popular and beloved flowers around the globe. Known to symbolize pure happiness, these stems are among the most cheerful flowers in existence. Whether artfully arranged by a local florist or lovingly gathered and arriving in a signature gift box, these bouquets will surely make the heart grow fonder.

Big Savings on Early Orders and Celebrations Passport® Members Get Free Shipping/No Service Charge

Customers who order their Valentine’s Day flowers by February 2 can take advantage of exclusive discounts, saving up to 40%. Additionally, members of the company’s Celebrations Passport loyalty program, will receive free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Simply Chocolate® and Shari’s Berries®.

Valentine’s Day gift-givers, and recipients alike, are encouraged to connect with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #WOWthatslove.

About 1-800-Flowers.com®

For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions and deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.