The 2021 Tropical Plant International Expo Has Been Canceled Amid Covid-19 Concerns

Orlando, FL – The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) reached a reluctant decision to cancel Tropical Plant International Expo – TPIE 2021 – scheduled for January 20-22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.



Although show organizers tried to make it happen, and wanted to make it happen, it was no longer feasible to hold the annual industry trade show. With coronavirus numbers dramatically spiking, exhibitor and buyer participation in TPIE became increasingly questionable. It’s challenging for many international buyers and exhibitors to travel to the U.S. and many corporate buyers remain on travel restrictions. Rather than offer the industry an event which is not to FNGLA’s high standards, it was decided to forgo this year’s show. The next TPIE will be held in Tampa, Florida on January 19-21, 2022.



Becoming increasingly concerned over the recent and alarming increases in coronavirus cases across the country and within Florida, show organizers determined FNGLA could not assure the positive and rewarding experience attendees and exhibitors have come to expect and enjoy each year at TPIE. “We knew a level of unease would get in the way of face-to-face business meetings and in-person networking,” says Linda Adams, TPIE show manager and FNGLA’s chief operating officer “With so many enthusiastic TPIE exhibitors and attendees, cancellation is a big disappointment, yet FNGLA appreciates everyone’s understanding of this final decision.”



FNGLA will soon send out information to our exhibitors and supporters on several meaningful ways to keep the TPIE connection between buyers and exhibitors strong and active, especially at a time when interior and tropical plant demand is so high. Attendees who pre-registered for TPIE will be refunded automatically.



Some welcome and upbeat news! Save the TPIE 2021 dates (January 20-22) as TPIE will deliver online the TPIE Opening Session with Max Luthy, and the educational sessions which were to take place at the show. TPIE will continue to serve as a conduit between buyers and exhibitors, offering targeted information on plant availability, showcasing exhibitors and their plants and products, and more. Stay tuned for details about when and how to participate in these visible and convenient marketing opportunities!



“Salutes go to our amazing 2021 TPIE exhibitors and sponsors for their continuing generosity and unwavering commitment to FNGLA,” says Martin Hackney, FNGLA president. “And, a special tip of FNGLA’s cap to our TPIE Committee volunteer leaders and FNGLA professional staff, all of whom once again poured their hearts and souls into building what would have been a phenomenally successful international show.”



Adams adds, “FNGLA’s volunteer leaders and staff hope you, your families and employees are faring well and you carry within you a resolute determination that we will prevail through this pandemic. With FNGLA protecting and promoting the future of Florida’s nursery and landscape industry, we will push through these challenging times and emerge with a bright future ahead.”

About TPIE: Founded and managed by the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association, The Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE) is THE trade event showcasing the latest trends in foliage, floral and tropicals in warm and inviting Tampa. TPIE’s trade show is more than an exhibit area – it’s nearly five acres — or 17,000+ square meters — of living and vibrant plants creating a virtual indoor garden of show-stopping displays. More info: www.tpie.org



About FNGLA: The nation’s largest state nursery and landscape association, FNGLA represents Florida’s environmental horticulture industry which generated $25.4 billion total output sales in 2018 and directly employed 242,000 people. Through FNGLA’s efforts, the entirety of Florida’s nursery and landscape industry benefits! FNGLA dates back to 1952 and today is a vibrant network of professionals who work in unison to shape the future of Florida’s nursery and landscape industry. More info: www.fngla.org

For more information, visit www.TPIE.org.