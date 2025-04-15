The 2025 Macy’s Flower Show Will Bloom This May

Macy’s Flower Show celebrates 50 years at Macy’s Herald Square with new partnerships from YSL Beauty, The Bouqs Co., Holland America Line and LEGO®, exclusive product, and Macy’s Bouquet of Deals from April 27 – May 18

NEW YORK — The 2025 Macy’s Flower Show®, starring YSL BEAUTY, returns to Macy’s iconic New York City Herald Square flagship, inviting guests to experience Surrealist Gardens and mesmerizing floral displays between Sunday, April 27 and Sunday, May 18. Leading up to Mother’s Day and celebrating 50 years, Macy’s Flower Show will expand to three full weeks, offering customers a holistic experience through a limited-edition Flower Show collection, immersive events and exclusive deals through the first-ever Macy’s Bouquet of Deals. Macy’s Flower Show will transport guests into a dreamlike world of spring renewal and is free and open to the public during store hours.

“We believe in bringing events to life in our stores and this year’s 50th Macy’s Flower Show is a breathtaking example of that commitment. We create spectacular experiences throughout the year and transform our iconic Herald Square flagship into an immersive destination that inspires and delights. This spring we will welcome more than one million customers to Macy’s Flower Show to experience wonder and joy that only we can deliver,” said Sharon Otterman, Macy’s chief marketing officer.

YSL BEAUTY ART OF FLOWERS

This year, the bold and unapologetic beauty of nature meets the daring impact of art in YSL BEAUTY ART OF FLOWERS, only at Macy’s Flower Show. Reflecting the freedom and transformation found in nature, and the inherent beauty in living freely – this immersive experience brings guests through a powerful landscape, complete with innovative metallic codes and dares the customer to embrace their own transformation.

Stepping in to YSL BEAUTY ART OF FLOWERS allows guests to enter a world where natural beauty transcends the everyday and challenges the status quo. Greeting guests as they turn onto Herald Square is a shining floral expression, enveloping the exterior of the Macy’s facade on 34th Street. Inside, the journey continues with a bold landscape comprised by the main olfactive notes in YSL Beauty’s new LIBRE L’EAU NUE, the brand’s first alcohol-free citrus floral scent deploying an oil-in-water fragrance proprietary technology. An evocative display reflecting the powerful hero fragrance LIBRE greets guests next, with fresh lavender and golden orange blossoms adorning the space. Macy’s Flower Show then evolves into a vibrant and enticing fern and geranium adorned experience heroing YSL Beauty’s MYSLF.

Continuing on this olfactive experience, guests walk through an enigmatic blue universe with Y, where aromatic fresh sage and beaming blue geranium flowers surround and excite guests. The journey ends in a pop-up boutique, where guests can engage with the lighthearted touch of YSL Beauty’s new Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss, encompassing the brand’s shine. Of course, a luxurious touch awaits, where guests will be gifted lily-filled bouquets, couture personalization exclusive to Macy’s Flower Show, onsite bottle engraving and watercolor art and limited-edition flower charms.

“YSL Beauty US is thrilled to be partnering with Macy’s for their 2025 Flower Show, a true retail statement from an iconic retailer. Flowers, in their daring and raw beauty, are at the heart of our products, but also our brand – and have served as a constant source of inspiration for M. Saint Laurent. They represent the vulnerability, beauty, and possibility in our world, which we try to always amplify. The YSL BEAUTY ART OF FLOWERS experience epitomizes the spirit and vision of the brand and we’re honored to bring this to life,” said Juliette Ferret, YSL BEAUTY US General Manager.

Spring Partnerships

LEGO® Blooms & Beyond will bloom at Herald Square with an exciting floral-inspired display, mosaic wall, flower carts featuring LEGO® Botanicals and a brick in hand build experience, “Build-a-Bloom”, on select days.

Holland America Line’s more than 150-year heritage comes to life with a wave-inspired tulip garden flowing through Macy’s Herald Square, inspired by colorful spring tulip fields.

The floral landscapes of the 2025 Macy’s Flower Show will come to life in partnership with landscape artists ManscapersNY and fresh flowers are provided by The Bouqs Co., the modern floral brand known for farm-fresh, sustainably sourced blooms.

Flower Show Collection and Nationwide Celebration

Guests will have an opportunity to shop a dedicated Macy’s Flower Show and Surrealist Garden product collection, celebrating the captivating color experiences and themes of this year’s show. The collection includes exclusive products across home goods, jewelry and sleepwear, as well as collaborations from brands including Kendra Scott, MarieBelle and Lovery. The limited-edition collection can be purchased in-store in select Macy’s locations nationwide and online at macys.com. Additionally, on select dates during the show’s three-week run, customers will be able to shop featured products and receive exclusive gifts with qualifying purchases from brands including Karl Lagerfeld Paris and The Bouqs Co.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Macy’s Flower Show pop-up shops will debut in select stores nationwide on Saturday, May 10, featuring the limited-edition floral product assortment and floral carts for shoppers to create custom bouquets.

Macy’s Bouquet of Deals

For the first time, Macy’s Bouquet of Deals will begin on April 27 and run throughout the duration of Macy’s Flower Show. Each day, daily specials and on-trend products will become available on macys.com and on the Macy’s app, creating a one-stop shop for Mother’s Day gifting.

For additional information on Macy’s Flower Show, please visit www.macys.com/flowershow

