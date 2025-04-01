The $25 Petal Push

The $25 Campaign is a collective effort to ensure the future success of That Flower Feeling’s next creative marketing campaign. By uniting individuals, wholesalers, floral organizations, and industry associations, we can secure the funding needed to keep flowers top of mind for consumers and drive industry growth.

By contributing just $25—or scaling your contribution based on your business size—you can help sustain and expand the marketing efforts that promote flowers as an everyday self-care essential. The campaign aims to raise $250,000 by June to fund the next phase of innovative consumer marketing.

How It Works

Individuals & Retailers: $25 one-time or monthly contribution

$25 one-time or monthly contribution Hardgoods & Wholesalers: $250 for every $250,000 in net sales

$250 for every $250,000 in net sales Larger Floral Organizations, Growers & Importers: $250 for every $250,000 in gross sales

$250 for every $250,000 in gross sales Specialized Services, Research & Education: $250–$500 to support industry-wide marketing efforts

$250–$500 to support industry-wide marketing efforts Industry Associations: Promote the campaign among members and contribute directly

Why Your Support Matters

The floral industry has seen the power of That Flower Feeling’s national marketing efforts in increasing consumer engagement and sales. To continue delivering high-quality creative campaigns, we rely on industry support. Your contribution:

Funds fresh, compelling marketing assets to keep flowers top of mind

Expands That Flower Feeling’s reach to new audiences

Strengthens industry-wide collaboration for long-term growth

How to Get Involved

Donate Today: Scan the QR code below or visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org/donate to contribute

Scan the QR code below or visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org/donate to contribute Spread the Word: Encourage peers and associations to join the movement

Encourage peers and associations to join the movement Get Recognized: Contributors receive digital badges, campaign updates, and early access to creative materials

Let’s Grow the Floral Industry Together!

Every $25 contributes to a brighter future for flowers. Be a part of the movement today.