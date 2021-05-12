The AIPH International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2022 Opens for Entries

The International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2022, organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), is now open for entries. The award ceremony will be held in January 2022 alongside IPM Essen in Germany, the industry’s largest international trade fair.*

AIPH welcomes entries from around the world. The IGOTY Awards, supported by Headline Partner, Royal FloraHolland, celebrate best practice and recognise the ‘best of the best’ in ornamentals production in five categories; finished plants and trees, young plants, cut flowers and bulbs, sustainability and inspiring business. Within each category bronze, silver and gold awards can be won. From among these categories, only one winner will be crowned the ‘AIPH International Grower of the Year 2022’ and receive the ‘Gold Rose’ – the industry’s most coveted prize.

In January 2020, Anthura, a worldwide specialist in anthuriums and orchids, was named International Grower of the Year 2020. The Netherlands-based organisation reached a unique milestone for horticulture when its research and development department sequenced and mapped the DNA of orchids and Anthuriums. The company has since invested in infrastructure, technology and people to translate this breakthrough into a more sustainable production of anthuriums and orchids. The awards judging panel commented: “Anthura is a role model for all of us. They have managed to be the leader within the entire palette; Innovation, R&D, New Tech, Sales & marketing, environment and HR.”

Candidates can enter the IGOTY Awards 2022 online and entry closes on Friday 10th September 2021. Judging will then take place by a panel of industry experts who will access the entrants on five key criteria; economic performance, innovation, market insight, sustainability and human resources policy. From the entries a shortlist will be selected.

All winners will be announced at the IGOTY Awards ceremony in Essen in January; an event that brings together the industry for an evening of celebration.

To find out more about the IGOTY Awards visit www.aiph.org/events/igoty. For queries on entering on the awards please contact: events@aiph.org.

*Subject to COVID restrictions at time of event

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. www.aiph.org

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI) and Headline Partner, Royal FloraHolland; the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.