The American Floral Endowment (AFE) and Sustainabloom Partner with Continental Flowers to Promote Wholesale Nickel Program

Alexandria, Virginia — The American Floral Endowment (AFE) and Sustainabloom are excited to announce a new partnership with Continental Flowers to advance sustainability in the floriculture industry through the Wholesale Nickel Program. This initiative enables wholesalers to support Sustainabloom’s research-driven resources by pledging up to five cents per box on orders placed through Continental Flowers, ensuring continued investment in sustainability education and best practices.

As a leader in the industry, Continental Flowers is furthering its commitment by matching all contributions on orders placed through them, doubling the impact of participating wholesalers’ support.

“AFE’s Sustainabloom initiative is an innovative solution to bring sustainability efforts to our industry and be at the forefront of our industry’s sustainability story. Continental Flowers will always seek to support industry programs that can be amplified with collaborative partners and that can bring about meaningful change,” said Eric Fernandez, General Manager of Continental Flowers. “Sustainabloom provides that promise and we are excited to see it grow.”

Through the program, participating wholesalers will see a charge at their chosen rate per box reflected on their monthly statements from Continental Flowers. These contributions are then sent quarterly to AFE, directly funding Sustainabloom’s sustainability initiatives, which provide vital tools and knowledge to help businesses across the floral supply chain embrace responsible practices. Participating companies will be recognized as sustainability leaders on the Sustainabloom website and receive additional recognition benefits. Contributions are also tax-deductible.

Sustainabloom was established by the American Floral Endowment in 2022 to provide free, research-driven sustainability education and resources for the floriculture industry. By leveraging decades of research and industry expertise, Sustainabloom ensures that all segments of the floral supply chain—from growers to wholesalers to retailers—have access to the knowledge and tools they need to adopt more sustainable solutions. The program offers:

Industry guides on sustainable practices such as composting, plastics, and energy-efficient lighting.

on sustainable practices such as composting, plastics, and energy-efficient lighting. Consumer insights on sustainability trends and eco-friendly preferences.

on sustainability trends and eco-friendly preferences. Research-backed solutions for integrated pest management, water conservation, and carbon footprint reduction.

for integrated pest management, water conservation, and carbon footprint reduction. Government and certification resources to help businesses navigate sustainability regulations and opportunities.

To learn more about Sustainabloom’s mission, check out the recently released video, “Sustainabloom Road,” here. This powerful short video brings to life Sustainabloom’s mission of educating and empowering the floral community on its journey toward a more sustainable future.

Join the Movement!

The American Floral Endowment invites all wholesalers to join this initiative and be part of a united effort to support sustainability across the industry. To learn more and sign up, visit sustainabloom.org/nickel-program. Questions? Reach out to the Sustainabloom team atinfo@sustainabloom.org. While this program is specifically geared towards wholesalers, AFE invites everyone to get involved and participate in supporting Sustainabloom.

About Sustainabloom

Our mission at Sustainabloom is to educate and empower the floral community by providing comprehensive, research-driven, accessible resources tailored to support all segments and business sizes.To learn more or become a sponsor, visit www.sustainabloom.org.

About Continental Flowers

Continental Flowers is a family-owned floral company with over 50 years of expertise in floral distribution. As an industry leader, Continental Flowers is committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring a bright future for the floral community through responsible practices and meaningful partnerships. Learn more at www.continentalflowers.com.