The American Floral Endowment is now Accepting Applications for 2020 AFE Scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for 24 different scholarships through the American Floral Endowment (AFE)., junior, senior and graduate students studying floriculture and horticulture must submit their applications online by the May 1 deadline.

Scholarships range from $500 to $6,000.



In 2019, the Endowment awarded more than $42,300 in scholarships.



“AFE strives to support the next generation of industry members in any way we can. One of the ways we do this is through awarding scholarships to help ease their financial burdens,” said Greg Royer, Chairman of Royers Flowers & Gifts and AFE Education Committee Chair.

More than 24 scholarships are awarded to assist students in pursuing a career in horticulture or floriculture. Scholarships are available for students interested in:

Marketing/Sales

Agribusiness

Floral Design

Greenhouse Production

Ornamental Horticulture

Integrated Pest Management

Floriculture Research/Education

And more!

Descriptions of each scholarship, along with the undergraduate and graduate applications and requirements, are available at endowment.org/scholarships.



Applications and all supporting materials must be submitted by May 1.

To apply online and read about AFE’s 2019 scholarship recipients, visit endowment.org.

About AFE

The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.