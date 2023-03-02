The Bloom Show will be Live at WF&FSA’s FDC Once Again

Miami, Florida – Above All Flowers, New Bloom Solutions, Details Flowers Software, and WF&FSA (Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association) are bringing you brand new special episodes of The Bloom Show live at the 2023 Floral Distribution Conference (FDC) on March 7th, 2023. FDC is one of the largest floral conventions in North America. This time, Corrine Heck of Details Flowers Software will join forces with Sahid Nahim as the solo guest host of the third annual Women’s Day Roundtable and as co-host of the Blooming Leaders Roundtable 2023. These shows are also made possible by Details Flowers Software.

To celebrate Women’s Day 2023, The Bloom Show is proud to present inspiring women leaders on the Women’s Day Roundtable, who will come together to sit down and talk about leadership in the floral industry. In this special episode, we’ll learn about the impact women have, as well as their contributions and passion for the floral industry. On March 7th, 2023, at 2:30 PM EST, special guest host Corrine Heck will be joined by Mimi Martinez of Chrysal Americas, Sheila Santiago of the Society of American Florists (SAF), Melanie Spilbeler of FreshPath Marketing, and Kristin Gilliland of Gardens America as her guests.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New Bloom Solutions / Above All Flowers