The Fight Against Petal Blight

Researchers at Clemson University are looking into new ways to control Asteraceae petal blight, a fungal disease that causes specks and streaks to appear on the petals of certain flowers, making them unsellable. Their project seeks to minimize petal blight by finding the most common causal organisms, identifying them, and discovering the most effective strategies to combat them. One year into their project, they give an update on their work, and their plans for the next year!

Dr. Julia L. Kerrigan:

“Our project was created in response to growers in the cut flower industry, particularly those in the Bogota, Colombia area, who face economic losses due to the occurrence of petal blight. Frequently, specks and streaks appear on ray florets of Asteraceae flowers (gerbera, sunflower, chrysanthemum), rendering them unsaleable. Growers have reported that Itersonilia sp. has been the most common causal agent, but this diagnosis is based on symptoms, which can be easily confused with other causal organisms.”

“The goal of this research is to minimize petal blight by identifying the common causal organisms, facilitating their identification, and generating effective fungicide application strategies.“

