Orlando, FL – The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) celebrates the passage of the 2025 ‘Florida Farm Bill,’ approved by the Florida Legislature. Championed by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and led through the Legislature by Sen. Keith Truenow, Reps. Kaylee Tuck and Danny Alvarez, this legislation reflects a powerful commitment to Florida’s farmers, ranchers and growers.

“This bill is about consumer protection and consumer choice,” said Rep. Tuck. “It’s good for farmers, it’s good for business owners, it’s good for consumers.”

The bill strengthens Florida agriculture while bolstering consumer protections. Key provisions include:

Workforce Housing : Expands access to housing for agricultural workers, as required by the H-2A visa program, strengthening Florida’s agricultural workforce.



: Expands access to housing for agricultural workers, as required by the H-2A visa program, strengthening Florida’s agricultural workforce. Supports Florida Agriculture : Prohibits discriminatory ESG lending practices, delivers tax exemptions for agricultural materials and allows a statewide vote to eliminate tangible personal property taxes from agriculturally classified property.



: Prohibits discriminatory ESG lending practices, delivers tax exemptions for agricultural materials and allows a statewide vote to eliminate tangible personal property taxes from agriculturally classified property. Enhances Consumer Protection : Increases transparency by cracking down on mislabeling plant-based products and eliminating outdated pricing laws.

: Increases transparency by cracking down on mislabeling plant-based products and eliminating outdated pricing laws. Increases Florida’s emergency preparedness by supporting a reliable fuel supply during emergencies through a retail fuel registration program. Establishes a grant program for fiscally constrained counties and areas along evacuation routes to purchase generator power switches for fuel stations.

“The Florida Farm Bill provides essential support for our industry, paving the way for innovation, growth and greater opportunity for Florida’s landscape and horticulture professionals,” said Tal Coley, Chief Executive Officer of FNGLA.

FNGLA extends its gratitude to Commissioner Simpson, the Florida Legislature and the bill sponsors for their unwavering support and advocacy for Florida’s agricultural community. The 2025 ‘Florida Farm Bill’ strengthens the state’s agricultural sector and supports the continued growth of Florida’s horticulture and landscape industries as key drivers of the state’s economy.

About FNGLA

The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) produces TPIE. The state industry association represents Florida’s environmental horticulture industry which generates more than $31 billion total output sales and directly employs 266,000+ people. FNGLA works to better Florida’s nursery and landscape industry while raising the bar on professionalism.