The Flower Fields Tour Stop In Carlsbad, California, Originally Scheduled For April 16, Has Been Postponed

Certified American Grown Floral March 23, 2020

Therefore, based on the current recommendations of the CDC, we’ve decided to delay the start of our Field to Vase Dinner series until June, with the first dinner taking place at Ocean Breeze Farms in Arroyo Grande, California on June 20.

The Flower Fields tour stop in Carlsbad, California, originally scheduled for April 16, has been postponed. We’ll reach out as soon as a new date is determined. Your ticket will be honored for our future date, and if you’re unable to attend the rescheduled event, we’ll issue a credit that can be used toward another Field to Vase Dinner. This includes changing your tickets to nearest location to Carlsbad, the dinner in Arroyo Grande, CA on June 20.   

The events surrounding the recent COVID-19 pandemic have caused fear, panic and uncertainty, but now, more than ever, we need to rally as a community to take care of each other and spread kindness and joy. 

