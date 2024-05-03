The Fresh Market Debuts Color Changing Performance Peonies for the Season

GREENSBORO, NC – Guests of The Fresh Market are in for a beautiful surprise that’s sure to delight the senses when they visit the specialty retailer’s floral department. The company has announced the return of Command Performance Peonies, available beginning May 15 in all of its 162 stores.

These premium blooms are known for their large size, vibrant colors, and mesmerizing fragrance. The Fresh Market is proud to be one of the only retailers on the East Coast to offer this unique type of peony to its guests.

The Command Performance Peonies are grown in France and are carefully selected for their size and color. They are known for their remarkable color-changing abilities after being cut, with blooms starting out red and deep pink, then turning brighter during blooming. After two days, they shift their color to a lighter pink. Eventually they will turn from peach to cream and off white. They have a vase life that can last up to two weeks with proper care.

“The Fresh Market is excited to bring back one of our guests’ favorite color-changing flowers,” said Peter Hrycaj, Director of Floral and Gifts, Merchandising at The Fresh Market. “The Command Performance series raises the bar for quality and longevity in cut peonies, making them an outstanding choice for our guests seeking the finest fresh flowers, only available for a limited time.”

Guests can find the peonies in the floral section of the store, surrounded by a wide selection of other fresh flowers and plants.

