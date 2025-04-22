The Future is Female: Announcing the 6th Annual Women in Horticulture Week

Celebrating Progress, Inclusion, and Leadership in the Green Industry

We are now moving into what experts call the “she-conomy”—a new economic era fueled by the rise of female entrepreneurs, executives, and decision-makers. Women-owned businesses account for nearly 40 percent of all U.S. businesses, generating $2.7 trillion in revenue annually. Research from McKinsey also shows that companies with gender-diverse executive teams are 25 percent more likely to achieve above-average profitability, proving that diversity isn’t just good for culture—it’s good for business.

This shift makes the Sixth Annual Women in Horticulture Week, May 25–31, 2025, more important than ever. The week is dedicated to celebrating the contributions of women in horticulture, inspiring the next generation, and fostering an inclusive and supportive industry.

“Women in Horticulture Week is our opportunity to recognize the incredible mentors, role models, and changemakers in our field—including my mother, who paved the way for me,” said Katie Dubow, president of the women-led Garden Media Group. “As we enter the she-conomy, it’s time for the green industry to embrace this momentum, support women leaders, and create more opportunities for female entrepreneurs in horticulture.”

A Growing Movement for Women in Business

The leadership landscape is evolving, and horticulture has an opportunity to harness the power of women in business. These figures illuminate a powerful shift:

Women-owned businesses in the U.S. have grown by 114% over the past 20 years , outpacing overall business growth.

, outpacing overall business growth. Female-founded startups receive only 2% of venture capital funding —yet they generate twice the revenue per dollar invested compared to male-founded companies.

—yet they generate compared to male-founded companies. By 2030, women are expected to control two-thirds of all U.S. wealth, shifting the economic balance and increasing investment in industries focused on sustainability and wellness—including horticulture.

“Diversity is more than gender—it includes age, socioeconomic background, and ethnicity,” stated Maria Carrasquillo, VP of marketing and e-commerce at Costa Farms. “Bringing different perspectives into our industry strengthens teams, fosters innovation, and better reflects the diverse consumers we serve.”

How to Participate in Women in Horticulture Week 2025:

Share your story and highlight inspiring women in business to motivate others.

and highlight inspiring women in business to motivate others. Mentor or volunteer to support aspiring female horticulturists and entrepreneurs.

to support aspiring female horticulturists and entrepreneurs. Join the Women in Horticulture series hosted by AmericanHort, including the upcoming luncheon at Cultivate ’25 on July 14.

hosted by AmericanHort, including the upcoming luncheon at Cultivate ’25 on July 14. Connect with local peer groups in regions like Greater Philadelphia and Central Florida.

in regions like Greater Philadelphia and Central Florida. Read Denise Schreiber’s Women in Horticulture column in Nursery Management, featuring industry leaders like Dr. Bridget Behe, Stephanie Cohen, Carol Reese, and Maria Zampini .

in Nursery Management, featuring industry leaders like . Embrace continuous learning through motivational resources and tools.

through motivational resources and tools. Support the movement on social media by updating your profile picture and using #WomenInHort to share stories and recognition.

“Women are at the forefront of shaping a greener, more sustainable future,” says Jazmin Albarran, Executive Director at Seed Your Future. “Through workforce development, research, community gardening, and sustainability efforts, we are driving meaningful change. By recognizing and amplifying our impact, we create an environment where our contributions are valued and inspire the next generation of leaders in horticulture.”

The she-conomy is here, and the green industry must evolve to keep pace. Investing in women—through leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation—ensures a stronger, more inclusive future for horticulture.

Join us in celebrating, supporting, and uplifting women in the industry during this important week. For event details and registration, visit GardenMediaGroup.com and follow @GardenMedia on Instagram.

Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative PR campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is the best in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. The annual Garden Trends Report is one of the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.