The Georgia Green Industry Association Announces New Executive Director

Blue Ridge, Georgia- The Board of Directors of the Georgia Green Industry Association (GGIA) is pleased to announce the hiring of Lanie Riner as the next Executive Director of GGIA. Lanie brings experience, knowledge, and a passion for the industry as she steps into this position; all attributes that set her apart during the search process. Through her time as Owner/Operator of Thunderwood Farms, volunteer service to the Green Industry, and service on other boards and advisory councils, Lanie has developed a skill set that will benefit GGIA in her new leadership role.

GGIA’s Executive Director Search Committee was tasked with finding the top candidate to fill the vacated role, and after a thorough search and interview process, Lanie Riner rose to the top. GGIA’s Board of Directors is greatly appreciative of the time and effort put into the search by the Search Committee and their careful consideration of all qualified applicants.

Current GGIA Chairman, Jeremy Oxford, had this to say about Riner, “Lanie brings a lot to the table that will benefit GGIA as we move forward. I am excited to see her leadership in action as she steps into her new role as GGIA’s Executive Director.”

Riner will be joining a GGIA team that already includes Jennifer Addington, GGIA Director of Administration, and Ashley Prater, GGIA Director of Membership Services. These hardworking team members keep the day-to-day operations going and oversee GGIA’s WinterGreen Trade Show and Education Conference held each January.

The Georgia Green Industry Association is a statewide trade association whose mission is to promote and advance the economic, lifestyle and environmental benefits of Georgia horticulture for our members, our families, and our communities. GGIA is deeply rooted in the industry and carries out its mission through advocacy, professional education opportunities, and timely information. With a diverse membership that includes professionals from the landscape trade, irrigation contractors, wholesale nursery growers, greenhouse operators, retail garden centers and allied sales companies, GGIA serves as an umbrella association for the entire Horticulture industry in Georgia. Find out more at ggia.org.