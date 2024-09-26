The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) Showcases a ‘Platform for Collaboration’ at Industry Conference

The synergy between the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) 76th Annual Congress and the Green is Life International Trade Fair for the Industry Conference created a vibrant and impactful platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange within the global horticultural industry.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), in collaboration with its valued Member, the Polish Nurserymen Association (Związek Szkółkarzy Polskich), successfully showcased global horticultural marketing and sustainability initiatives at the Industry Conference hosted at the Green is Life International Trade Fair (Zielen to Zycie). This conference was part of the 76th Annual AIPH Congress programme, held in Warsaw, Poland, from 3 to 7 September 2024.

Sponsored by MPS and Royal FloraHolland, the Industry Conference held on 5 September at the Green is Life International Trade Fair featured expert presentations addressing pressing global issues, including sustainability, market strategies, and the future of the horticultural industry.

At the opening of Green is Life at the EXPO XXI Center, Warsaw, Poland, AIPH President Leonardo Capitanio said: “The synergy between AIPH and Green is Life has created a powerful platform for collaboration. Hosting the Industry Conference at the trade fair allows us to bring global expertise to the forefront and advance critical conversations around sustainability and innovation.”

Sustainable Practices and Market Growth for France’s Horticultural Industry

Catherine Muller, President of VALHOR, France, opened the session at the Industry Conference by highlighting the need for responsible production and conduct in the floriculture industry. She emphasised VALHOR’s pivotal role in creating marketing initiatives in France that promote sustainable practices while strengthening the industry’s market position. Key initiatives include the goal to recycle 60% of horticultural plastic containers by 2029, the elimination of polystyrene by 2025, and the promotion of the “Plante Bleue” eco-certification for 300 companies. Additionally, VALHOR is focused on enhancing French exports with quality labels like “Fleurs de France,” all while advocating for nature-based solutions and aiming to boost economic competitiveness by 2030.

U-Turn in Horticultural Practices to Drive Sustainability

Based in the Netherlands, MPS is a global leader in sustainability certification for the horticulture industry and an AIPH Affiliate Member.

Edmund Timm, Marketing Manager, highlighted MPS’s commitment to helping growers become sustainable through data insights and certification. With over 3,500 growers worldwide, MPS provides tools like the MPS-ABC certification, HortiFootprint Calculator, and MPS-GreenerGrown, enabling growers to monitor resource use, reduce carbon footprints, and adopt eco-friendly practices.

Timm emphasised that data is key to meeting consumer expectations and regulations, such as the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and the SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative).

Maik Mandemaker, MPS Area Manager for Europe, discussed rising sustainability pressures in markets like Poland, driven by retailers like Aldi, LIDL, and Carrefour, and how MPS certification helps growers meet these demands.

Sustainability and Marketing Initiatives for Australia’s $2.8B AUD Horticulture Industry

Joanna Cave, Chief Executive of Greenlife Industry Australia (GIA), presented key sustainability and marketing initiatives supporting Australia’s horticulture sector. She highlighted Australia’s diverse horticultural production, spanning all states with over 30,000 plant species and contributing $2.8 billion AUD annually. GIA, a national not-for-profit and AIPH member, advocates for growers through best practice programmes like NIASA (Nursery Industry Accreditation Scheme) and EcoHort, focusing on sustainable production and environmental management. The organisation also leads biosecurity efforts with its BioSecure HACCP system.

GIA’s marketing campaign, Greener Spaces, Better Places, aims to inspire Australians, from urban planners to home gardeners, by highlighting green spaces’ health and environmental benefits and utilising the educational platform School of Thumb to provide practical gardening advice with short video campaigns, reaching millions through social media. This initiative has increased plant sales by five per cent. These efforts are funded by Australia’s unique nursery levy system, which benefits the green life industry nationwide.

Influencer Marketing in China and Europe

The conference also included two presentations focusing on the role of e-commerce and social media in the horticultural industry, providing insights into China’s rapidly growing plant sales market and how traditional European nurseries are adapting to the digital age. Both presentations underscored the importance of leveraging technology to shape the future of the green industry.

The first presentation, delivered by AIPH Consultant and SEHA (Sino European Horticultural Association) representative Tim Edwards, was on behalf of Uncle Wang (Wang Ding), a prominent Chinese gardening influencer. Uncle Wang has built a highly successful e-commerce business since 2017, with over five million followers and annual sales of ¥100 million RMB (€12.7). A pioneer in live-streaming, Uncle Wang conducts three daily sessions, totalling over 10,000 hours. In 2021, he generated ¥2 million RMB (€250,000) in sales within four hours of a live stream. His business focuses on popular plants like roses, hydrangeas, and clematis. At the same time, his marketing strategy combines live broadcasts, short videos, and expert collaborations with special sales events, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent. Uncle Wang emphasises customer engagement, rapid purchasing decisions, and international partnerships to expand his market.

The second presentation, from Smit Nurseries in the Netherlands, highlighted how the 30-year-old business specialising in hedging materials and topiaries adapted to social media to reach new audiences and increase brand awareness. Recognising the shift toward digital marketing, particularly among younger generations, Smit Nurseries now uses platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and email marketing to engage landscapers, garden architects, and private customers. The company uses consistent messaging and high-quality visuals to build its brand, even without a direct e-commerce platform. Smit Nurseries measures success through growing follower engagement and brand recognition, tailoring content to specific audiences while gradually embracing the digital age.

Global Meeting Point

AIPH’s endorsement of the Green is Life International Trade Fair, and the successful hosting of its Annual Congress in Warsaw marks another important step in AIPH’s ongoing mission to support and promote the global green industry.

The Green is Life 31st edition featured 172 exhibitors from seven countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. The event attracted 9,588 visitors, including 5,616 professionals—a 5.5% increase from the previous year. Visitors from 42 countries across five continents underscored the Expo’s growing international appeal.

AIPH Secretary General Tim Briercliffe emphasised the impact of this partnership: “Hosting the AIPH Annual Congress alongside the Green Is Life International Trade Fair provided AIPH members from around the world a unique opportunity to engage with the Polish horticultural industry and exchange knowledge with growers from this dynamic region.”

Recordings of these presentations will be available soon for viewing on the AIPH website.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies have advanced, cities have risen from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe are a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally, and together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. AIPH is also the global approving body for International Horticultural Exhibitions, which are hosted by cities around the world.

