The Marvelous Marigold: Cultivation, Symbolism, and Uses

Rio Rose by Equiflor Floral October 13, 2024

We’re excited to share that our farm in Ecuador has started growing multiple colors of marigolds! These greenhouse-grown blooms are foliage-free, offering superior quality and making them an excellent choice for stunning, colorful arrangements. We take pride in providing marigolds ready to use right out of the box; removing the foliage at the farm level makes our blooms cleaner and easier to work with.

Whether you’re creating a simple bouquet or an elaborate floral display, our marigolds’ rich hues and fluffy petals add that perfect pop of color and texture. But marigolds are more than just beautiful. They also have deep cultural meanings and practical uses.

To read the rest of the blog, please visit Rio Roses by Equiflor

Related Articles

Floral

10 Proven Tips to Help You Find and Keep Great Staff

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral January 23, 2024

One of the biggest challenges in running a successful floral business is attracting and retaining talented staff. Since the pandemic, finding and keeping the right people has been even more challenging. Yet having great staff and keeping them happy and engaged is the key to building a thriving business. To help you succeed in this area, here are ten tips Human Resources experts have found successful.