The Natural, Ethereal Designs of Katya Hutter at IFTF 2022

Floral designer Katya Hutter left the fashion industry after nearly a decade of production and design experience to pursue her passion for creating lush, abundant installations and designs. Inspired by ethereal, natural bouquets that combine masterful color combinations, it didn’t take long before Hutter was recognized by her peers and praised for her ability to capture emotion through texture, color and varietal pairings.

“I am deeply inspired by the wonder and beauty of nature and try to be a versatile creator just like nature itself,” she says.

And it was that appreciation for natural beauty and talent that catapulted Hutter to great heights this year. She won first place in Alexandra Farms’ annual Garden Rose Design Contest (her submission is seen to the right) and was then commissioned to create an installation using Alexandra Farms varieties for the 2022 International Floriculture Trade Fair, which was highly praised.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alexandra Farms