The Queen of Orchids – Cascades Make the Perfect Statement Piece

Westerlay Orchids Floral July 22, 2021

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Brighten your home this summer with the beauty of  nature. Consider the addition of a gorgeous Westerlay Orchid. Whether you are hosting friends  and family or enjoying time this summer to relax and reset, The Premium Cascade Box, a  signature vertical orchid offering in the phalaenopsis assortment, will bring beauty, elegance, and  joy to you and your loved ones. Westerlay, a family-owned orchid farm, uses tradition and  innovation to grow stunning orchids with sustainable growing practices to ensure the highest  quality orchids are produced. 

“This Cascade orchid creates a statement. Grouped or spread throughout a home or office, the  waterfall look is a can’t miss and elevates any space it is in,” explains Westerlay Orchids President  Toine Overgaag. 

With an all-white varietal assortment and the largest flowers surpassing 12 cm in width, the  cascades are the true representation of elegance. The standard height is 25”-28”, with a 5” pot  size. The signature waterfall is a single spike with 9+ flowers, trained & fixed to a wire guide  measuring 55-60 centimeters in length for a gorgeous cascading effect. It’s sold and shipped in a  neutral ceramic or cement pot, a standard case of 6 plants per box. 

Visit WesterlayOrchids.com to see all of the orchid offerings to inspire your home, including the  simply stunning Single Large Orchid and color-infused Gemstone Orchids. Treat yourself to a  visit to the Carpinteria showroom at 3504 Via Real and see rows upon rows of orchids in bloom.  Contact Leigh-Anne Anderson of Anderson PR at leighanne@anderson-pr.com to book an  exclusive interview with Westerlay Orchids President Toine Overgaag. Follow on Instagram  @WesterlayOrchids to view the latest design releases, as well as upcoming workshops and  showroom events. 

About Westerlay Orchids: 

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern  California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 3 million  orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and  designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and  regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community  causes. Visit www.WesterlayOrchids.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run  company.

Floral

Westerlay Orchids Takes the Guesswork Out of At-Home Plant Care

Westerlay Orchids Floral May 14, 2019

Westerlay Orchids proudly introduces SmartWick: an innovative self-watering system featured for their BLOOM HAUS™ collection of premium orchids for Kroger stores. Rooted in the rich horticultural history of Santa Barbara, Westerlay Orchids is a second generation family-owned business known for producing some of the finest flowers on the Pacific Coast. With a simple mission of growing orchids that “inspire your home” Westerlay’s debut of the innovative SmartWick system carries that mission one step further, making at-home care more effortless than ever.