The Queen of Orchids – Cascades Make the Perfect Statement Piece

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Brighten your home this summer with the beauty of nature. Consider the addition of a gorgeous Westerlay Orchid. Whether you are hosting friends and family or enjoying time this summer to relax and reset, The Premium Cascade Box, a signature vertical orchid offering in the phalaenopsis assortment, will bring beauty, elegance, and joy to you and your loved ones. Westerlay, a family-owned orchid farm, uses tradition and innovation to grow stunning orchids with sustainable growing practices to ensure the highest quality orchids are produced.

“This Cascade orchid creates a statement. Grouped or spread throughout a home or office, the waterfall look is a can’t miss and elevates any space it is in,” explains Westerlay Orchids President Toine Overgaag.

With an all-white varietal assortment and the largest flowers surpassing 12 cm in width, the cascades are the true representation of elegance. The standard height is 25”-28”, with a 5” pot size. The signature waterfall is a single spike with 9+ flowers, trained & fixed to a wire guide measuring 55-60 centimeters in length for a gorgeous cascading effect. It’s sold and shipped in a neutral ceramic or cement pot, a standard case of 6 plants per box.

Visit WesterlayOrchids.com to see all of the orchid offerings to inspire your home, including the simply stunning Single Large Orchid and color-infused Gemstone Orchids. Treat yourself to a visit to the Carpinteria showroom at 3504 Via Real and see rows upon rows of orchids in bloom. Contact Leigh-Anne Anderson of Anderson PR at leighanne@anderson-pr.com to book an exclusive interview with Westerlay Orchids President Toine Overgaag. Follow on Instagram @WesterlayOrchids to view the latest design releases, as well as upcoming workshops and showroom events.

About Westerlay Orchids:

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 3 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.WesterlayOrchids.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.