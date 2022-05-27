The Results of the First Round of Voting for the Glazen Tulp Award Announced

Novelties and innovation are important to our floriculture industry, which is why throughout the year we make a special appeal to growers to register for the Glazen Tulp, so that their products can get the attention that they deserve. The Glazen Tulp Award is a highly prestigious award in the floriculture sector. The award goes to the best market introduction in the following five categories:

Cut Flowers

Concepts

Flowering Houseplants

Green Houseplants

Garden Plants

The first round of voting for the Glazen Tulp Award took place in April 2022. During this first digital round of voting, buyers and sellers voted in large numbers for their favourite novelties. A few votes can sometimes make the difference between being nominated and sometimes, unfortunately, not. The votes were close, but the nominees can finally be revealed!

