The Society of American Florists’ 2025 Marketer of the Year Contest Now Accepting Entries

Alexandria, VA – The Society of American Florists (SAF) is now accepting submissions for its 31st Annual Marketer of the Year Contest, recognizing innovative and effective marketing campaigns that have helped floral businesses grow. SAF members across the industry—including retailers, wholesalers, importers, manufacturers, and growers—are invited to apply. The deadline to enter is May 31, 2025.

“The Marketer of the Year contest isn’t just about flashy visuals—it’s about strategy, execution, and measurable success,” says Melanie Spilbeler, marketing director of Choice Farms, LLC, and a 2024 contest judge. “Strong campaigns start with a deep understanding of the target audience, clearly defined strategic goals, and data-driven results that demonstrate real impact—whether it’s increased revenue, higher engagement, or customer growth.

A $5,000 cash prize, sponsored by Design Master, a division of Smithers-Oasis

Free registration to SAF’s Annual Convention.

A cover story in the September/October 2025 issue of Floral Management magazine, highlighting their marketing achievement

Recognition during the SAF Annual Convention, where they will be honored in front of industry leaders

The deadline to enter is May 31, 2025.

For full contest details and submission instructions, click here. For questions, contact Amanda Jedlinsky.

