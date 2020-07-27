The Southern Nursery Association Conference Goes Virtual

Atlanta, Ga. – The Southern Nursery Association (SNA) has announced that The SNA Conference will be delivered through a virtual platform in 2021. After careful consideration, the decision was made by the board of directors based on both current and projected limitations due to COVID-19.

The new format will allow broader participation as well as a wider range of topics. The conference will offer industry professionals a dynamic and interactive experience through the 18th SNA Plant Conference and the 65th SNA Research Conference, Keynote Sessions and Panel Discussions and Networking. In addition, SNA will be conducting annual business as well with 122nd Annual SNA Business Meeting.

“I am excited about the unlimited potential for our audience – and the future of the conference,” said Karen Summers, SNA Executive Vice President. “Pivoting to a virtual platform can have many benefits and allow participation from across the country – or the globe. The primary focus of the conference has been new plants and research. Going forward, we will expand the range of topics to include business-related sessions,” she added.



This new virtual experience will provide opportunities for learning, sharing, and collaborating with peers and experts through Q&A, breakouts, social engagement, and more – all recorded so you can replay a session or share it with other staff. Program content will feature the hottest new plants coming to market, the best practices for growing, and the latest horticultural research from top researchers from across the country. And new for 2021, business related topics will be included as well. Dates, schedule and program details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The business and affairs of the Southern Nursery Association are managed by a Board of Directors consisting of six members: one from each of the four Chapters, the Vice President/Treasurer, the President and the Immediate Past President. Members of the Board of Directors are elected by the membership for one-year terms. When the Director from any of the four Chapters is elected to the office of the President, a new Director from the same Chapter is elected to replace that position. While the SNA Board of Directors has general governing power, it delegates certain authority to committees, officers and staff in order to facilitate proper operation. The Executive Vice President, appointed by the President and approved by the Board of Directors, is the only paid officer and manages the day-to-day affairs of the association. Karen Summers currently serves as the SNA Executive Vice President.

Founded in 1899, the Southern Nursery Association is a non-profit trade association representing the horticultural industry in the southeastern U.S. The SNA strives to unite and advance the horticulture industry through educational, research and marketing efforts.

