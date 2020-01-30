The Success of the Chrysal Compostable Sachet

Naarden – Last year Chrysal introduced an innovative compostable flower food sachet. The sachet is made of industrial compostable material which will result in a valuable reduction of plastic waste. Since the introduction the sachet has been a huge success with almost 1.5 million sachets sold so far, changing the flower industry for the better.

With the introduction of the Compostable Sachet, Chrysal is changing the flower industry and moving from plastic flower food packaging to a biodegradable alternative which results in a valuable reduction of plastic waste. The materials used to produce the Compostable Sachets are bio based and the sachet is industrial compostable. This means the packaging is compostable under high temperatures in the same time as a banana skin or orange peel. Using bio based materials means saving fossil resources by using biomass. The Compostable Sachet was nominated for a Greenovation Award 2019 by Royal Flora Holland, an award given to a sustainably produced product or concept. All Greenovation nominees will also be presented at the IPM Essen in January 28th till 31st.

Freddie’s Flowers was one of the first customers to introduce the compostable sachet. Freddie from Freddie’s Flowers: “Chrysal is an excellent partner in sustainability. They have created this new flower food packaging which decomposes in the same amount of time as a banana peel. The Compostable sachet goes really well with our flower box and is a very exciting addition to our product.” Do you want to know more about the story behind the Chrysal Compostable sachet? You can see our video here: https://youtu.be/sfaIfxDuJDc

Sustainability comes first at Chrysal and with our products we are constantly working on making the chain more sustainable. With many of our products we ensure less water usage and wastage; from the grower to the consumer. This is how we want to contribute to being the most sustainable partner in the flower industry. We continue to work hard on solutions to reduce our footprint, contribute to a circular economy and make the chain more sustainable in order to contribute to a better world.

Chrysal recently introduced a complete line of sustainable sachets, including also our recyclable plastic sachet and paper sachet. For more information check our website www.chrysal.com.

Chrysal International



Chrysal is a main driving force in the flower and plant industry and worldwide market leader in flower food. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of cut flowers and potted plants in your own home, Chrysal has products to keep them looking fresh for longer. Through more than 90 years of experience and innovation, a commitment to quality and an on-going search for sustainable solutions, we aim to meet our customers’ needs – today ánd tomorrow. The result? Flowers and plants that last longer, happy customers and, in the end, a more beautiful world. Chrysal. Nurturing beauty.