The Sun Valley Group Debuts Humboldt Gold Potting Mix

Nestled at the back of our farm is a massive dirt pile we affectionately call “Compost Mountain”. This rich, fertile mix of composted Redwood and Douglas Fir bark is what we use to grow our premium cut-flowers.

After countless requests year after year for our soil recipe, we were inspired to package and share this potting mix!

Our premium soil is a product of Lane’s lifetime commitment to growing excellent flowers.

As a fourth-generation flower farmer, one of Lane’s first jobs as a child was preparing the soil on his family’s tulip farm in Holland. He came to the United States in 1983, and has been growing award-winning flowers ever since. This Potting Mix is made to Lane’s exacting standards and reflects a lifetime of continuous improvement and innovation in agronomy.

Humboldt Gold Potting Mix is crafted for optimum plant growth both indoor and outdoors. This premium, all-natural mix is ideal for-

Flowers

Vegetables

Houseplants

Container Plants

