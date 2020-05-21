The Sun Valley Group’s Lane DeVries Issues Announcement on Growing Operations

To Our Valued Customers, Floral Industry Partners and Friends,

The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused unprecedented devastation in the floral industry and has also affected our company in many ways.

These extraordinary conditions have necessitated us to look at ways to find a sustainable path forward.

After much thought, we have made the very hard decision to consolidate operations and discontinue growing at our Pleasant Valley division in Oxnard California by the end of July.

Oxnard team members were notified of the decision on May 13th and have been offered the option for continued employment at our Arcata location.

Many of the crops grown in Oxnard will continue to be grown at the Baja farm which we have been working with for the last 8 years.

Key crops like Waltz Delphinium, Butterfly Ranunculus and others will continue to be grown in Oxnard exclusively for Sun Valley by contract growers.

The Oxnard warehouse will stay in operation as a cross dock facility for flowers from Arcata, Baja, and other Oxnard contract growers.

“PV Console” will continue operations consolidating flowers from the West Coast for distribution to supermarket chains.

We believe this decision will help fortify Sun Valley’s focus on core crops like Tulips, Lilies and Iris grown in Arcata, while enhancing our floral offering with products from Southern California and Baja.

From the bottom of our hearts we thank all our team members at the Oxnard location for their dedication to the Company for all these years.

May God Bless you all,

Thank you,

Lane DeVries

Sun Valley Floral Farms CEO and president