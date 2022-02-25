The Value of AFE’s Young Professionals Council

One of the best ways to ensure a brighter future for our industry is investing in the next generation of young professionals. Every which way you turn, you’ll find exceedingly bright minds and eager youth, ready to take on the next challenge. Facilitating their career development and a path for success is at the forefront of the American Floral Endowment’s priorities. Enter our Young Professionals Council (YPC) – an interactive group of like-minded industry members between 21 and 35 looking to advance their careers, gain leadership skills, and advance the floral industry together.

Since 2015, the YPC has offered networking, volunteer, and educational opportunities through events, webinars, meetings, and more to help drive successful careers within the industry and support AFE’s mission. Not only do members get to build their network through these events and unique connections, but they gain spectacular career insight through collaboration with AFE, industry members, and other young professionals. After the Council, YPC members go on to take great strides in floriculture and horticulture, equipped with the tools to foster an impactful career.

Over the past two years, and during the Pandemic, YPC served an even greater purpose by continuing its efforts and dedication through the COVID-19 Pandemic. In 2021, not only did the YPC stay engaged in supporting each other, but it grew. Having a network of peers for young professionals is vital to ensure the next generation of industry leaders. AFE will continue to build this network, provide leadership opportunities, and connect young professionals to industry leaders to support future growth.

