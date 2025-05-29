The World’s First Ground-Covering Hydrangea Wows at Chelsea Flower Show

A trailblazing new hydrangea with fabulous flower power made its debut at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 – and it’s perfect for every space, adding elegance to a border or window box with minimal effort.

New this year, Hydrangea Groundbreaker® Blush™ is the world’s first true groundcover hydrangea, and it’s been heralded as one of this year’s star plants at RHS Chelsea 2025.

‘Groundbreaker’ was introduced by Dutch hydrangea breeder Living Creations and spearheaded by sixth-generation nurseryman Alex Schoemaker.

To read more, please visit Yahoo! Life.