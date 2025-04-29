This Mother’s Day, Teleflora Honors Moms and Their Unconditional Love With ‘Never Walk Alone’ 

LOS ANGELES – A new national survey has found that most Americans don’t fully appreciate Mom until adulthood. The survey, commissioned by Teleflora and conducted by Kantar, a leading global market research company, found that more than half of those interviewed didn’t fully appreciate their mom until they were an adult.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Teleflora®, the world’s leading floral delivery service, will honor the unconditional love of moms – even when it’s not always appreciated – with its new campaign, “Never Walk Alone.”

“Never Walk Alone” highlights the pivotal moments shared between mothers and their children. From first steps to unexpected hospital visits to high school graduation, the ad captures how, through every moment of life – whether big or small – Mom was always there, even when it went unnoticed. It’s only when children grow up and begin navigating the complexities of life – finances, relationships, parenting – that they truly appreciate the extent of their mother’s support and everything that went into those moments. You were never truly alone. Because nobody loves you like Mom.

“There’s no better time than Mother’s Day to show Mom how much she means to you,” said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing at Teleflora. “As children, it’s easy to take for granted all the things Mom did every day to make sure the small and big moments happened. We often don’t fully appreciate all the unconditional love and support she gave until we’re adults facing life’s challenges. Then suddenly, we realize how she made everything seem so effortless. This campaign is a powerful reminder to reflect on those moments and express your gratitude to Mom. Because when you have a mother’s love, you’re never truly alone.”

In fact, Teleflora’s survey also found that for most Americans, Mom has been there to comfort them in times of need. From significant life events like having children (45% among those with kids in their household) to everyday moments like making their own meals (47%), many said these experiences made them appreciate their mom even more.

The campaign, developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency, features a cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Academy Award-nominated artist Abraham Alexander. The ad spot will appear on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, NBCU Peacock, and Lifetime, supported by targeted in-stream media buys in additional premium CTV content.

Teleflora’s new Mother’s Day bouquet lineup includes:

Teleflora’s Pretty Glow Bouquet (starting at $69.99) – Make her Mother’s Day shine with Teleflora’s Pretty Glow Bouquet, featuring a stunning mix of roses, carnations, and chrysanthemums, beautifully presented in a sculpted glass vase with a purple mercury-inspired finish. A perfect blend of elegance and charm to brighten her special day.

– Make her Mother’s Day shine with Teleflora’s Pretty Glow Bouquet, featuring a stunning mix of roses, carnations, and chrysanthemums, beautifully presented in a sculpted glass vase with a purple mercury-inspired finish. A perfect blend of elegance and charm to brighten her special day. Teleflora’s Sparkling Joy Bouquet (starting at $69.99) – Delight Mom with Teleflora’s Sparkling Joy Bouquet, delivered in a pink glass carafe with elegant, beaded details. Paired with hot pink roses, pink spray roses, light pink alstroemeria, and other pretty blooms, this keepsake meets FDA tableware standards to safely serve and store drinks, adding beauty to any table year-round.

– Delight Mom with Teleflora’s Sparkling Joy Bouquet, delivered in a pink glass carafe with elegant, beaded details. Paired with hot pink roses, pink spray roses, light pink alstroemeria, and other pretty blooms, this keepsake meets FDA tableware standards to safely serve and store drinks, adding beauty to any table year-round. Teleflora’s Dazzling Gem Bouquet (starting at $64.99) – Add a touch of elegance to any space with Teleflora’s Dazzling Gem Bouquet, a stunning arrangement of pink and purple blooms. Designed in a pink pearlescent vase that shimmers with timeless beauty, this radiant centerpiece is a gift to be cherished for years to come.

– Add a touch of elegance to any space with Teleflora’s Dazzling Gem Bouquet, a stunning arrangement of pink and purple blooms. Designed in a pink pearlescent vase that shimmers with timeless beauty, this radiant centerpiece is a gift to be cherished for years to come. Teleflora’s Radiant Reverie Bouquet (starting at $54.99) – Make Mom’s Day shine with Teleflora’s Radiant Reverie cylinder, featuring a textured and shimmering gradient finish in soft purple-an elegant keepsake perfect for displaying a dreamy Mother’s Day bouquet.

– Make Mom’s Day shine with Teleflora’s Radiant Reverie cylinder, featuring a textured and shimmering gradient finish in soft purple-an elegant keepsake perfect for displaying a dreamy Mother’s Day bouquet. Teleflora’s Vivi Bouquet (starting at $99.99) – Capture Mom’s heart with Teleflora’s Vivi vase, crafted from hand-blown art glass with an iridescent finish, radiating elegance and charm. Paired with a stunning bouquet of lavender blooms, it’s a delightful Mother’s Day surprise she’ll cherish.

A Note on Methodology

Nationally representative research was conducted by Kantar, a leading global data and insights company. The study was fielded between April 3–14, 2025, among 963–983 U.S. adults between the ages of 18–64 who have a relationship with their mom.

