This Year’s Trade Fair Aalsmeer Has Been Cancelled

Trade Fair Aalsmeer, the Netherlands’ largest international floriculture trade fair, which was scheduled to take place between 4 and 6 November 2020, has been cancelled. Royal FloraHolland made this decision after carefully weighing the risks and following detailed consultation with exhibitors and visitors.

What makes Trade Fair Aalsmeer unique is the coming together of a large number of exhibitors and visitors from the Netherlands and beyond. As a large-scale event, the ongoing corona crisis poses too great a health risk. These risks have also been discussed with the authorities. Safety always comes first. The proposed measures were also geared toward this. However, there is still major uncertainty about how the pandemic will progress internationally.

Moreover, international visitors may face travel restrictions at any time. A trade fair on a much smaller scale would not do justice to the unique concept of Trade Fair Aalsmeer. Therefore, the organisation is now going to focus on the 2021 event. Trade Fair Aalsmeer 2021 will take place between 3 and 5 November 2021. We will focus all of our efforts on making that a very special event.

