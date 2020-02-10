Three Varieties Earn Valued AAS Winner Award

All-America Selections, North America’s oldest and most well-known non-profit plant trialing organization, is pleased to announce three new AAS Winners.

All AAS Winners are trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grow new, never-before-sold entries next to comparisons that are considered best-in-class. Only those entries that performed better than the comparisons are granted the AAS award designation.

This set of AAS Winners are:

Delphinium Dewy Blue F1 (Regional)

Pea Snak Hero (National)

Zinnia Holi Pink F1 (Regional)

The first AAS Winners for the 2020 garden season were announced in 2019:

Coleus Main Street Beale Street (National)

Cucumber Green Light F1 (National)

Echinacea Sombrero Baja Burgundy (National)

Nasturtium Tip Top Rose (Regional)

Pumpkin Blue Prince F1 (National)

Rudbeckia American Gold Rush (National)

Tomato Apple Yellow F1 (National)

Tomato Buffalosun F1 (Regional)

Tomato Celano F1 (National)

Tomato Chef’s Choice Bicolor F1 (Regional)

Tomato Crokini F1 (Regional)

Tomato Early Resilience F1 (National)

Tomato Galahad F1 (Regional)

Watermelon Mambo F1 (National)

Growers, retailers and consumers will find these AAS Winners for sale as supply becomes available through the distribution chain. Click on the breeding company link below to email the breeder about ordering seed. Garden communicators are free to begin writing about these varieties now to build demand.

Each AAS Winner is marketed through social media, public relations and trade shows and are proudly grown in 190 AAS Display Gardens across North America.

Delphinium Dewy Blue F1

AAS Ornamental Seed Winner

Regional Winner – Northeast and West/Northwest

The AAS Judges in cooler, more northern climates loved this new compact delphinium that’s covered with gorgeous blue flowers. This seed propagated variety has great vigor, excellent germination and is very easy to grow. Dewy’s uniformity makes it a great bedding, container and landscape plant. With the earlier bloom time and slightly extended flower period into early summer, Northern gardeners will be in blue heaven!

Bred by Miyoshi & Co. Ltd.

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Delphinium grandiflorum

Common name: Delphinium

Flower color: Blue

Foliage color: Dark green

Flower size: 1 inches

Bloom time: Late spring

Plant height: 12 inches

Plant type: Annual

Garden location: Full sun

Garden spacing: 8 inches

Weather tolerance: Cold

Closest comparisons on market: Blue Mirror, Summer Blues, Diamonds Blue F1

Pea Snak Hero

AAS Edible Winner

National Winner

Slender 4″ long pods have the straight and elongated appearance of a succulent green bean but the surprising taste and texture of a snap pea. Snak Hero is so super-sweet and delicious it would be no surprise if they never make it to the kitchen! Stringless, edible pods are perfect for healthy, garden fresh snacking, stir-frying, or freezing for later. 18-24″ vines can be grown with or without support and are perfect for patio containers or hanging baskets. Frequent harvesting can easily bump up production for a long, substantial harvest window. Peas are a great early-season crop as they can be planted when soil temperatures are above 45 degrees F.

Bred by Syngenta Seeds Inc.

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Pisum sativum

Common name: Pea

Fruit size: 4 inches, sieve size 4/5

Fruit shape: Long slender pods

Color: Green

Plant height: 18-24 inch vines

Plant habit: Bush-type vines

Garden location: Full sun

Garden spacing: 18-24 inches

Length of time to harvest: 65 days from seeding

Closest comparisons on market: Sugar Ann, Patio Pride

Zinnia Holi Pink F1

AAS Ornamental from Seed Winner

Regional Winner – Southeast

AAS Judges in the Southeast really liked this variety because of the vibrant pink color that doesn’t fade. The size and number of blooms, as well as the disease resistance, were superior to the comparisons. The Holi series is bred to keep producing fresh, colorful blooms all season long, even through heat, humidity, and drought. Holi is perfect for home gardeners and landscapers alike since it produces during a long window of time and only needs minimal maintenance, such as occasional dead-heading.

Bred by Ameriseed

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Zinnia elegans

Common name: Zinnia

Flower color: Pink

Foliage color: Green

Flower size: 3-4 inches

Plant height: Compact 12-14 inches

Plant habit: Upright

Plant type: Annual

Garden location: Full sun

Garden spacing: 13-15 inches

Closest comparisons on market: Dreamland Rose F1, Magellan Pink F1