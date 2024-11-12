TIME Magazine Honors the Light Bio Firefly Petunia

By day, the petunias look like normal white flowers. In the evening, they emanate a soft glow that looks like moonlight. It feels like magic but is rooted in science: The startup Light Bio spliced the petunia’s DNA with that of bioluminescent mushrooms, creating the soothing glow-in-the-dark wonder. (The plants are commercially available via Light Bio’s website, but are sold seasonally; the company is taking pre-orders for spring 2025 delivery.)

To learn more about this “Best Invention of 2024”, please go to: TIME