Together We R.I.S.E. to Help the Floral Community

Alexandria, Virginia — The American Floral Endowment (AFE) invites the floral community to once again R.I.S.E. to Support the future of floriculture. The annual fundraising campaign runs from May 15 through June 30 and encourages the floral community to come together and give back to the industry we all love.



R.I.S.E. stands for Research, Internships, Scholarships, and Education—four pillars that help ensure a strong, sustainable floral industry for generations to come. Every dollar raised supports programs that solve real challenges, nurture young talent, and provide trusted resources for businesses of all sizes.



Now more than ever, funding for research and education is vital for those who depend on the Endowment’s programs. The floral industry, students, faculty, and researchers all depend on these resources and programs, which continue the pipeline for the overall growth of the floral community.



“This campaign is about coming together to support something we all care deeply about – our industry,” said AFE Chairman David Garcia of Pete Garcia Company/Garcia Group. “By contributing, we’re helping to provide for new advancements, empower the next generation, and keep our floral community moving forward.”

R.I.S.E. — What Your Support to AFE Fuels:

Research : Backing cutting-edge studies that improve flower and plant health, longevity, pest and disease management, and sustainable practices.

: Backing cutting-edge studies that improve flower and plant health, longevity, pest and disease management, and sustainable practices. Internships : Offering real-world training opportunities that introduce students to careers in floriculture.

: Offering real-world training opportunities that introduce students to careers in floriculture. Scholarships : Reducing financial barriers for students pursuing degrees in floriculture and horticulture, helping to build a strong, future-focused workforce.

: Reducing financial barriers for students pursuing degrees in floriculture and horticulture, helping to build a strong, future-focused workforce. Education: Providing free, accessible resources, such as the Grow Pro Webinar Series and Sustainabloom, to help businesses of all sizes stay informed, competitive, and resilient. In addition to funding grants supporting industry events and educational programs, as well as travel to those learning opportunities.

The 2025 campaign aims to raise $100,000 in funding to support these core programs and initiatives that benefit every sector of the industry, from growers and wholesalers to retailers and allied partners.



Get Involved – Together We Can Make an Impact:

Contributions to the 2025 R.I.S.E. to Support campaign are tax-deductible, and there are opportunities for contributions or sponsorship at every level, with recognition benefits. Learn more or donate now at: endowment.org/rise2025.

“Every contribution, big or small, helps us make a meaningful difference,” said AFE’s Executive Director, Debi Chedester CAE, IOM, AAF. “Together, we’re planting the seeds for a thriving future.”

Industry Leaders Champion the Effort

AFE Trustees are once again taking a leading role as fundraisers and ambassadors of this year’s fundraising campaign. Two very competitive teams will compete to help raise our goal. Past and new supporters are encouraged to sign up to support AFE’s important programs and research, helping to expand outreach throughout their networks.