Top 6 Wedding Floral Trends For 2020

OK, so big weddings aren’t a thing right now, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t getting married! Plus, many brides and grooms have postponed their Summer weddings until later in the year. Whether it’s a right-now socially distant wedding or a future large ceremony, flowers are sure to be a highlight. To help you create your arrangements, here are six top floral trends.

Bright Monochrome

Sophistication and luxury abound in this monochromatic palette of bold, rich colors. Orange, burgundy, and copper hues combine with dark palms and textured grasses to create a rich, elegant combination. Tone-on-tone beiges and creams add round out this classic wedding look.

Minimalist Magic

A bouquet of long-stemmed roses creates the ideal minimalist arrangement. While crisp white roses are always gorgeous, the neutral hue of quicksand roses is also a favorite. These stunning roses come in shades from soft beige to champagne to blush, perfect for a simple, sophisticated wedding.

