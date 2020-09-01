Top Floral Marketing and Design Trends For Millennials

As with all generations, millennials have definite opinions about what’s valuable in their lives. What’s different about millennials is how much they share those values across social media. To help you reach your potential millennial audience, we’ve gathered some of the most important trends when it comes to floral marketing and floral design.

Marketing Trends

Create a Platform

Millennials will spend money on things they feel contribute to who they are and what they offer to the world. They’re more likely to purchase flowers if they are in alignment with their values and what they want to show on their social media feeds. Additionally, millennials love to buy local if they feel it will help the community. By creating a platform online, you can tie into this, and they’ll start to share your campaigns, initiatives, and promotions.

