Touchstone Wins First Place in Lily League 2022

After a 3-year break, Lily League is back and has a new number 1. OT-hybrid ‘Touchstone’ is been chosen as most popular lily variety of this moment. Zambesi, also an OT-hybrid and number one of Lily League edition 2018, and Diantha, a double-flowered Oriental, are this year’s number 2 and 3.

The Lily League, ranking the 50 most popular lily varieties, was put on hold, as Covid-19 cancelled the Dutch Lily Days in 2020 and 2021. The beauty and scent of lilies should be experienced physically, says the initiator of the Lily League. This year, the 10th edition of the Dutch Lily Days could finally take place. Visitors were asked to vote for their 5 favorite lilies, but for those who were not able to visit the Dutch Lily Days, votes could also be casted online.

